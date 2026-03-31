As if attempting to rename Palm Beach Airport after himself or building a White House ballroom wasn't quite enough, Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new skyscraper planted in Miami, Florida.

In AI-generated images posted to social media, the Donald J Trump Presidential Library can be seen towering above the skyline, complete with spire lit up in red, white, and blue, and 'Trump' branding down the side.

The library itself also has its own ballroom, a museum showcasing US aircraft including a 747 jet, gold escalators, and a huge gold statue of Trump recreating the pose of his 2024 assassination attempt.

Other renderings share glimpses of lectures being held, as well as socialites mingling on its outdoor terrace at a black-tie event.

“Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at [The Trump Organization],” the president’s son Eric Trump wrote on X. “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

However, people have been quick to notice one thing that's missing from the images of the library: Books.

"It's just a monument to himself", one person wrote.

When another questioned "what kind of books" would be available at the library, someone else quipped back: "Pop up picture books".

"How ironic a library for a guy that can't read. You put your heart and soul into developing a video. You get a star", someone else posted on X.

"The guy has literally never even read a book", another echoed.

“The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world,” California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X, referencing the likes of China and North Korea.

What's more, despite being worth several billions of dollars, the Trump family are now crowdfunding to bring their AI fantasy to life.

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