It's a tragedy that no one saw coming, and as expected, has a hold on social media: Frozen's Olaf just died during his Disneyland Paris debut.

Okay, maybe that’s a little dramatic. But the beloved snowman did suffer a major mid-performance malfunction – and in the process, gave birth to a generational meme that’s already living on in his honour.

A viral clip shared by Magic Tour Clip began doing the rounds on Monday (30 March), racking up more than two million views in less than 24 hours.

"POV: You waited 30 minutes to see Olaf and then this happens..." the account, famed for surprising cast members with fun gifts each month, penned as the caption.

In the footage, the robotic character is seen happily interacting with guests before abruptly freezing mid-conversation and toppling backwards.

Moments later, as staff rush in to carefully revive him, his carrot nose pops off and undoubtedly adds to the theatrics.





@magictourclub Olaf just melted… literally 😭☀️ We didn’t expect THIS to happen at Disneyland Paris. Someone get this snowman an ice bath ASAP 🧊💀 #disneyland #fyp #olaf #trending #viral





Inevitably, the clip soon made its way onto X/Twitter, where people were having a bit too much fun with it.

One person called the footage "the funniest possible way" to witness a malfunction.

Another hailed it as the new defining GIF of 2026.

One humoured that the snowman "is stable," as per sources.

Another marked it as a first, given the way Olaf’s "life" appeared to leave his eyes moments before.

Many more were left in hysterics over the nose finale.

For some, it became the perfect scene to illustrate social batteries running on empty.

Meanwhile, one celebrated the news, given their hatred towards AI.

Oh dear...

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