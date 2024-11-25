The ITV hit I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has already provided the nation with a handful of iconic moments. From discussions about Wagatha Christie, two surprise campmates – and now, Coleen Rooney sharing the bizarre comment Donald Trump made about her, leading her mother to call him a "dirty b******".

In Sunday's episode (24 November), Rooney described the moment she met the president-elect at the White House when she and Wayne Rooney were living in America.

"When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet Donald Trump," she told fellow campmates. "And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

"So Donald Trump said to his son, 'See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.' And I told my mum, I was like 'dirty b******.'"

She explained that Trump wanted Wayne to go over and teach his son Barron how to play football.

It was then McFly's Danny asked the all-important question: "Is he that orange?"

In response, Rooney said "he's very orange", leading the campmates to ponder whether it was fake tan.

It comes after Loose Women star Jane Moore accused Barry McGuigan of "misogyny" and "ageism" for putting her in charge of washing duties.

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to be the new camp leaders which meant they were required to assign new chores to campmates.

Moore later said she was only joking but campmates Tulisa and podcaster GK Barry were left unsure.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.