Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has gone viral, not for his performance in his side's 2-0 win over PSG in the Champions League on October 2, but for a video showing Conor McGregor kickboxing him on the Emirates turf after the game.

Two first-half goals from Kai Havertz and Saka saw the Gunners beat the French champions at home but it was Saka's treatment after the game that has got people talking on social media.

A viral video shows McGregor seemingly pretending to kickbox Saka on the Emirates pitch before actually landing a couple of kicks on him.

He then catches Saka's elbow with his knee, causing Saka to put both his hands up towards McGregor who then jokingly apologises.

But it doesn't stop there.

As Saka extends his hand out to shake McGregor's, McGregor grabs it and then grabs his body before stopping seconds later.

Both then shake hands and walk off this time but social media users are divided about McGregor's antics - some thought it was great, others poked fun at the situation and some thought he went too far.

"Saka defends takedowns better than 'Suga Sean'," one quipped.

Another said: "If he connected properly we'd be title favourites."

One said: "He's not normal."

Another shared an amusing gif.

One was amused by "the first move with his leg".

Another claimed: "He was not playing."

"That kick to the knee got my blood pressure up and gave me heart palpitations," one commented.

Another said: "If that first kick connected Saka would be out for the season 💀"

One commented: "Connor came close to being hunted down by an entire city there."

And another said: "Only Arsenal players could get an injury like this."

