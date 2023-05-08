36 of the funniest memes about King Charles's coronation

A new king has been crowned in the UK but all the internet cares about is the memes.

It was a grand occasion at Westminster Abbey when Charles III was officially crowned King and Camilla was crowned as the next Queen.

Amongst all the pomp and circumstance and usual royal traditions there was a lot of fun and mischief to be had for those folks online.

From Katy Perry getting lost, to Ant and Dec pulling faces and Nick Cave being the only goth invited there was plenty of laughs to be had and that was all before the ceremony had even started.

Once the main event got underway and Charles and Camilla were in place the memes were coming thick and fast.

One of the biggest memes of the day was Charles reading a speech from a piece of paper which was the perfect format for some hilarious jokes.





































Some bangers were being played in the Abbey.









Ant and Dec appeared to be having a very good time.









Nick Cave looked right at home.











It's actually a shock that Salt Bae wasn't there.

Of course, Liz Truss was there.

Multi-instrumentalist Karl Jenkins had our favourite look.









There's always a Star Wars reference.

Penny Mordaunt carrying a huge sword stole the show and caused some people to have conflicting feelings.









Surely not?

What were those shields all about?





Here are some very niche references. 10 points if you can guess them.

































One final thought for this lad.









