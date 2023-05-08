36 of the funniest memes about King Charles's coronation

A new king has been crowned in the UK but all the internet cares about is the memes.
It was a grand occasion at Westminster Abbey when Charles III was officially crowned King and Camilla was crowned as the next Queen.
Amongst all the pomp and circumstance and usual royal traditions there was a lot of fun and mischief to be had for those folks online.
From Katy Perry getting lost, to Ant and Dec pulling faces and Nick Cave being the only goth invited there was plenty of laughs to be had and that was all before the ceremony had even started.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Once the main event got underway and Charles and Camilla were in place the memes were coming thick and fast.
One of the biggest memes of the day was Charles reading a speech from a piece of paper which was the perfect format for some hilarious jokes.
\u201cCharles trying to work out if she underlined or crossed out his name.\u201d— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1683373668
Some bangers were being played in the Abbey.
\u201c\u2022Knew I recognised that tune\u2022 #Coronation\u201d— SimpsonsEFL (@SimpsonsEFL) 1683373034
\u201cvery brave choice of first song to play after you\u2019ve been coronated\u201d— Scott Chegg (@Scott Chegg) 1683373727
Ant and Dec appeared to be having a very good time.
\u201cwhen you\u2019re still pinging from the night before but you can\u2019t miss your cousin\u2019s wedding \u201d— Scott Chegg (@Scott Chegg) 1683372295
\u201c\u201cAnd\u2026Dec\u201d\n\u201cNo, It\u2019s Ant AND Dec, try again\u201d\n\u201cAnd; Anton Dec\u201d\n\u201cNot it\u2019s two people, you\u2019re not getting it; Ant, Dec\u201d\n\u201cAnd now, And ANT, Dec, and\u2026\u201d\n*sighs*\n#Coronation\u201d— Rachel Parris (@Rachel Parris) 1683374294
\u201cAnt and Dec about to pull the maddest saturday night takeaway prank\u201d— Dr Tom Hemingway (@Dr Tom Hemingway) 1683367992
Nick Cave looked right at home.
\u201cI don\u2019t believe in an interventionist God\nBut I know, darling, that you do\u201d— Ed Cumming (@Ed Cumming) 1683361851
\u201cNick Cave and the Back Seats #Coronation\u201d— Differently Dave (@Differently Dave) 1683369778
It's actually a shock that Salt Bae wasn't there.
Of course, Liz Truss was there.
\u201cLoool how is she so on brand I was joking I was making up a funny outfit\u201d— Stephen Collins (@Stephen Collins) 1683366153
Multi-instrumentalist Karl Jenkins had our favourite look.
\u201cListen all y'all\u201d— Matthew \ud83d\udd59\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9 \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Matthew \ud83d\udd59\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9 \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1683370365
There's always a Star Wars reference.
\u201c#Coronation\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1683369416
Penny Mordaunt carrying a huge sword stole the show and caused some people to have conflicting feelings.
\u201cHer work done, the sword passed to the one undoubted King, the lady returns to the lake. #Coronation #PennyMordaunt\u201d— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@Angry People in Local Newspapers) 1683373830
\u201cIncreasingly troubled by how attractive I find Penny Mordaunt\u201d— Hannah Rose Woods (@Hannah Rose Woods) 1683368238
\u201cIs it acceptable to fancy Jedi Princess Penny Mordaunt a little bit if accompanied by appropriate self-loathing?\u201d— 50 Shades Of Graham \u2718 (@50 Shades Of Graham \u2718) 1683374683
\u201cMust not fancy Penny Mordaunt\nMust not fancy Penny Mordaunt \nMust not...\u201d— Clare Ashton (@Clare Ashton) 1683374519
Surely not?
\u201cThe grim reaper at Westminster Abbey omg Diana\u2019s been having words! #Coronation\u201d— Shirley Carter\u2019s Pussy (@Shirley Carter\u2019s Pussy) 1683365838
What were those shields all about?
\u201cThey've won a lot more Wimbledons than I remember.\n#Coronation\u201d— Tom Worsley (@Tom Worsley) 1683372375
Here are some very niche references. 10 points if you can guess them.
\u201cAnd the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin... Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.\u201d— Wolf, guess what my username elsewhere is :-) (@Wolf, guess what my username elsewhere is :-)) 1683371053
\u201cSo nice to see Libertines fans and My Chemical Romance fans coming together like this\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1683379691
One final thought for this lad.
\u201cBiggest moment of his life and the barber couldn\u2019t even blend in the fade\u201d— Kae Kurd (@Kae Kurd) 1683373029
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.