A couple revealed that they were able to save on a sperm donor after they found one on Facebook.

Naisha Marie and her husband Jayden were in the place where they were ready to start a family together but were unable to conceive naturally since Jayden is transgender. The two met in high school and decided that their best option would be to find a sperm donor and even initially visited a sperm bank together. The high prices among other things however made them eventually turn to social media for help.

Naisha who actively shares updates about their lives on TikTok explained why they chose to look for a donor on Facebook.

In one video, she says: “We initially did our first cycle using a sperm donor from a sperm bank but that didn’t work."

She added, “It was very pricey to do that which wasn’t an issue, but money definitely plays a role."

“The quality you get from a sperm bank with it being frozen, the timing would have to be perfect so we wanted something that could give us a higher chance so going the fresh route donation is what we chose," she said.

The couple also shared that they had found two donors they were interested in but they had no supplies left due to COVID. Naisha said: “We wanted more of a personal connection with the donor and we wanted to meet them and ask them questions and see what they looked like.”

In addition to turning to Facebook, the couple also created profiles on Bumble. They also went to Facebook Date where they shared they were looking for a donor. “I didn’t meet someone on there and then them get me pregnant because I’m married,” she said.

“We talked to them together and asked questions and then once we found one person we met in a mutual location. They agreed to be our donor. We met the month before we actually did anything and got the testing done and all that and then we did the insemination.”

The two were successful at home insemination and last year welcomed their son Jax, who just turned one.

