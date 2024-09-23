Influencer issues warning against viral cucumber salad trend

A fitness influencer has taken to TikTok after her attempt at the viral cucumber salad trend went horribly wrong.

Bec Hardgrave (@bechardgrave) turned to the platform with a short snippet of her recreating a viral cucumber salad that resulted in a trip to the hospital.

The clip, which racked up thousands of views, shows Bec finely slicing a cucumber using a mandolin. It quickly transitions to footage of her in the hospital with a bandage covering her hand.

"I didn't show the clip on TikTok because I didn't want the clip to get flagged but after that, I sliced my hand on that mandolin," Bec told viewers. "Here's a warning for everyone.

"I had just bought that mandolin from K-Mart and didn't open up the box fully but it comes with a guard – so that doesn't happen," she added while showing a shot of her bandaged hand.

"No stitches because it's too wide to stitch. He said if I had brought the skin in with me, he could have stitched it on my hand so I just have to wait.

"Just don't use a mandolin," she continued before her partner interrupted to say: "Just use the guard!"





@bechardgrave Viral cucumber trend turns into a visit to urgent care 🥲 #trendgonewrong #cucumber #cucumbersalad

The clip was soon inundated with comments with one person writing: "I get so anxious every mandolin video, coming from someone who cut themselves badly when the guard fell off. Traumatised. PPL NEED TO SLOW DOWN!"

One medic said she's seen "many people" slice their hand on a mandolin and urged people to use the guard.

"You're the second person I’ve seen this happen to because of this trend," a third added, while another viewer wrote: "I knew from the second you started cutting the cucumber that this was gonna happen. I actually closed my eyes right as the video switched to you in the hospital."

