A lunch time mistake led a man to have to pick up his daughter from school because she was being sick.

Writing on Reddit, the man explained how he accidentally put hot sauce in her lunch that he meant to give to his wife who enjoys spicy food, leading her to go to the nurse's office and vomit.

He wrote: "It's my job to get the kids ready for school, make lunches, get them dressed and out to the bus, then I go off to work. Well this particular day my wife was working an early shift so i decided to make her a lunch as well. I made ham sandwiches for all 3 lunches, 2 normal sandwiches for my daughter's and one sandwich with THE LAST DAB spread across thickly on both sides of the sandwich. I put them all into baggies and packed up.



"If you don't know what The Last Dab is, it's a hot sauce made by a popular YouTube channel that sits at 3 million SCOVILLE. It's not for the weak. It's powerful, it sets your whole body on fire and there isn't much to do but try milk and wait for the spice to pass.

"Today around 11:30, I got a call from my oldest daughter teacher saying she was in agony, that she vomited all over the floor and is in the nurse's office being assessed. I immediately knew what I did, left work and rushed to the school."

The man explained that he picked up some milk and chocolate milk on the way to ease the pain but when he got there got in trouble.

"The nurse had figured out what had happened and I got an earful from her about the dangers of spicy food for young kids and I could have done some damage. I agreed and I just let her go off on me while I was comforting my daughter because frankly....I deserved it."

But when she felt better him and his family were able to laugh it off, though he learnt an important lesson.



"Don't make radioactive sandwiches around food for your kids!" he concluded.

Responding to the story, people had a range of thoughts:

"Let's hope her next poop is at home and not at school otherwise you might be getting another call," one person said.

Another said: "Man, I don’t know if I should feel bad or laugh my ass off."

And a third said: "I really don't get this, so you just casually make your wife 3 million scoville sandwiches for a normal lunch? Were you pranking her? Her taste buds are so weak that she's already moved up to eating the hottest sauces on the planet?"

