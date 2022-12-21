Daily Mail thinks Royal family sent secret message to Meghan Markle with outfit choices

A Daily Mail columnist believes the Royal Family sent a secret message to Meghan Markle by wearing the same colour for a Christmas carol service.

On Thursday (15 December), the royals headed to the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

And some of them, including Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne's Daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, all sported variations of the colour burgundy on their coats, ties and shoes.

Even Princess Charlotte wore a matching burgundy coat to the Princess of Wales.

Amanda Platell of the Daily Mailwondered if Middleton had any part in sending out a message to the family to wear similar colours.

"Well, at first glance, it certainly looked a little strange. In fact, it reminded me of a Christmas card from Coleen with all the Rooneys in matching pyjamas," she wrote.

Platell then asked whether it wasn't a coincidence at all and that people worldwide were "witnessing a subtle, long-distance riposte" to Markle and Prince Harry after their attack on the "racist" Royal Family.

In the most recent episodes of the documentary, Markle revealed why she didn't wear colourful clothes while living in the UK.



"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there's a group event," the Duchess of Sussex said.

She added: "But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, 'Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'"

Platell speculated that by having several members of the royal family wear the same colour, it undermined the claim that there are strict rules about avoiding colour clashes.

She then asked: "So was this a show of sisterly support –endorsed by those menfolk in the know – for Kate on her special night after the battering she and William suffered at the hands of H&M? I like to think so. Those mischievous grins to the cameras as they entered the Abbey suggest to me there was something going on."

Intriguing.

Indy100 reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

