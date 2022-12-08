This is the reason Meghan Markle rarely wore colour while in UK

Meghan Markle revealed why she was rarely seen in public wearing colour while living in the UK.

In the new hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, the former Suits actress, who started dating Prince Harry in 2016, said: "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event.

"But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family,” Markle continued. "So I was like: ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'"

The mother-of-two said her priority was to "blend in," before adding: "I’m not trying to stand out here. So there’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in."

Getty Images





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In another part of the show, Markle recalled the first time she met the late Queen for lunch – and attempted to perform her first curtsy.

Meghan shared how she and Harry "were in the car, and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch".

She said: "He's like 'Oh, my grandmother's here; we're going to meet her after church.' And I remember we were in the car driving up, and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

Harry joked: "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you will need to curtsy. Especially to an American. That's weird."

Meghan had "no idea" how to curtsy, giving a grand, over-the-top impersonation as Harry looks on, unimpressed.

Thankfully, Eugenie, Jack, and Fergie said she "did great" for a first-timer.

The first three episodes of the Harry & Meghan docuseries are now available to stream on Netflix.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.