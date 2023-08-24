Is Danny Duncan alive? 'Accident' in YouTube star's latest video concerns fans

YouTuber Danny Duncan has given his fans a fright thanks to a cleverly edited video of a car accident that appeared to show him being wiped out by a flying vehicle.

The 31-year-old shared a video on his popular channel, which has more than 7 million followers and mostly consists of comedy and prank clips.

His latest video, which was posted on August 23rd, is called 'We Jumped My Car Through an RV!' and does exactly what it says on the tin. It involves Duncan and his friends building a ramp so they can drive a red Mustang at high speed through the side of a beat-up old RV.

However, the 11-and-a-half-minute video ends on a worrying note. As Duncan begins to introduce the challenge from inside the RV, the car appears to smash right through the side of it demolishing the vehicle before the YouTuber could get out of the way.

It's the final moment of the video and we aren't given reassurances as to whether Duncan is ok or not.

However, it's highly unlikely that YouTube would allow a video on its platform where someone dies.

Instead, Duncan's video is actually a smart bit of editing. Eagle-eyed viewers on X/Twitter notice that Duncan isn't in the frame when the car crashes through the RV.

However, the speed of the car and the editing still managed to fool people who feared that Duncan had either been killed or was seriously hurt.

"This Danny Duncan Vid fake right?" wrote one person.

Another added: "Nah Danny Duncan’s editors deserve a raise for sure. I really thought bro died."

A third said: "Danny Duncan uploaded footage of him getting hit in the head by a car. You think he’s ok?"

Yet, as explained the YouTuber is completely fine and there is no reports of him being hurt or even having a scratch on him.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.