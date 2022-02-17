Viral TikTok Sparks Debate About Tipping
A man has sparked debate after posting a video showing him giving a waiter a 200 per cent tip on a $46 bill on Valentine’s Day.

Posting to TikTok, content creator and real estate professional Khang shared a clip of the waiter’s reaction with his 81,000 followers.

In the video, he prompted the waiter to swipe the tip bar as far as it goes. When it stopped, Khang said: “Boom, 200 per cent, done”.

On-screen text appears, which reads: “I love doing this. Feels so good to make someone’s day.”

A woman at the table is heard saying: “You got $100 for tips… I’m for real”.

The waiter thanked them and gave Khang a thumbs up.

Since it was posted two days ago, the clip has received 175,000 views, 14,000 likes, and 200 comments.

Some commenters asked why he filmed himself giving such a generous tip.

One viewer wrote: “Why do we make games out of tipping people and [film] it? just give the money leave it at that.”

Another said: “I’ve tipped 100$ before and I’m not a millionaire. I also didn’t film it for clout.”

“Why record it? That’s lame,” another commented.

However others enjoyed the video, and urged others to view the clip positively.

One viewer wrote: “All the comments are hating, but [I] doubt any of them have EVER paid over 20% for their tips... smh [shaking my head].”

Another said: “As a server, I wouldn’t give a f*** if I’m being filmed or not. $100 on a $45 ticket? Y’all be so bent for no reason, I’m just glad for that server.”

In the US servers and bartenders rely on tips and a good rule of thumb for the amount to leave behind is between 15 and 20 per cent.

Although this means the amount of take-home pay servers receive each week varies wildly - for some, such as this Hooters waitress - it can prove lucrative. However, not every customer is quite so keen on leaving a tip...

