Diddy's lawyer shares the 'roughest part' of jail for the rapper

Diddy's lawyer has shared the "roughest part" about jail for the disgraced music mogul.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, appeared in court on Thursday (10 October) where his trial date was set for 5 May 2025. He is currently at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial. A prosecutor argued that Diddy's lawyers were attempting to exclude a "damning piece of evidence" with claims it was leaked by the government, according to AP News.

Diddy has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan after a status conference, lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters what Diddy was finding the most difficult about life behind bars.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," he shared.

According to an exclusive from the New York Post, Diddy's first meal at Brooklyn's MDC was Swedish meatballs. He could have opted for a black bean burger.

Side dishes available to him reportedly included egg noodles, green beans, a garden salad with dressing and a beverage.

Allegations from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time have recently come to the surface. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

The lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

