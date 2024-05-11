Donald Trump gets son's age wrong when asked about his convention role

Donald Trump got his own son's age wrong during an interview, saying he was 17 when he turned 18 in March.

The slip-up took place when the former president spoke with Miami's Telemundo 51 on May 9, where he was asked about his son Barron entering politics.

"He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," Trump told NBC Universal's Spanish-language network.

His youngest son was initially said to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, with Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power saying the 18-year-old would serve as one of 41 delegates from Florida.

In an interview earlier Friday on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump was asked about Barron joining the Florida delegation, to which he responded: "He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'"

However, that said, his mother's office has since shut it down.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania Trump’s office said in a statement.

People on X/Twitter seemingly supported Melania's decision, with one writing: "His mother made absolutely the correct choice in declining the invitation -- this is the first time I have agreed with anything she supported."

Meanwhile, another suggested: "The way they have treated her and her son is reason enough to keep out of the spotlight."



