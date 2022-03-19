Nicolas Cage is everywhere, and sometimes, if you don’t find him, there’s a chance that he’ll find you, in some weird and mysterious way.

People think that’s happened to one house hunter looking into a four-bedroom property in Poole, Dorset, when she shared a snap online of a “weird religious statue” visible in the living room of the £375,000 house.

If you were to look on the listing for the building on the property site Rightmove, then you would see pictures of the empty house without the object in sight.

The property’s description doesn’t mention it either, instead calling it a “substantial home” containing a “lounge to the front with [a] feature bay window”.

In other words, the estate agents chose not to address the elephant – or rather, Nicolas Cage – in the room.

However, 26-year old psychology student Jess Hogan eventually clocked the statue while using a virtual tour tool to explore the property, describing the moment she saw the wooden artwork as “a bit of a shock” and “really funny”.

At this point, we should probably clarify that it’s not the National Treasure star, but in fact Saint Francis of Assisi wearing religious robes and carrying a cross – according to The Sun.

The seller of the property revealed to the paper that it actually “brought positivity to their lives”, but admitted it also had a “shock factor” which caused some people to “jump out of their skin” when they came across it.

They added: “It’s a carving of St Francis – the patron saint of children and animals.

“We found it in Bali and shipped it back – it was so unusual compared to all the other Indonesian carvings.”

Jess later took to Twitter to share her discovery, and people soon begun comparing it to the memeable actor, or Doctor Who villains The Weeping Angels:

For those interested in the home, they’ll be relieved to know the sellers plan to take it out of the property, but note it would be “the last thing we move” due to it weighing “about 300kg”.

