Drake sparks debate after posting $8 million gambling losses

Drake left fans speechless this week after casually admitting he’s down a staggering $8 million from gambling this month alone. Naturally, the internet didn’t hold back. Roasts rolled in thick and fast, with 'Certified Loser Boy' quickly becoming his new online nickname - while others praised him for being transparent.

On Wednesday (18 June), the Toronto rapper took to Instagram Stories in an apparent bid to show “the other side of gambling”. One post featured a screenshot revealing he’d wagered a staggering $124,527,265 in the past month alone, with losses totalling $8,235,686.

"Losses are so fried right now," he wrote. "I hope I can get a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one who has never seen a max these guys max once a week."



Not that it seemed to faze him — this is the same man who just signed a $100 million deal with online casino giant Stake.

Still, the candid flex didn’t sit well with many, with some calling it tone-deaf and wildly out of touch with reality.

One X/Twitter user slammed Drake's posts as "disgusting and embarrassing," with another writing: "That makes me sick af just looking at it and it's not even my money."

A third chimed in: "Oh yeah, that’s just all my life expenses multiplied over and over again."

Another suggested: "Dude could have helped solve world hunger."

"He really be losing millions like it's Monopoly money, meanwhile I cry when my card declines at McDonald’s," one user quipped.

Elsewhere, others praised Drake for his transparency.

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.