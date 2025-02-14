Despite the Super Bowl being long over, everyone is still talking about that Kendrick Lamar halftime show, which featured appearances from Serena Williams and SZA.

But was their involvement more strategic than meets the eye? It was already suggested that Serena Williams may have been hitting back at Drake during diss track 'Not Like Us', after he mentioned in her in multiple of his songs, years after they were linked between 2011 and 2015.

In 2022, Drake was back again with 'Middle of the Ocean', where he rapped: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi."





William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded: "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

But what about SZA? Well despite the fact she has hit song 'All The Stars' with Kendrick Lamar, and the two are going on tour together - she actually has a little-known connection to Drake too.

Was this just one big clap back against the Canadian rapper all along?

Did SZA and Drake date?

You might be surprised to learn yes, they did, and it wasn't recently either. In fact the two were linked in 2008-2009, long before SZA (real name Solána Imani Rowe), made her mark on the music industry, and it wasn't revealed until Drake's 2020 hit 'Mr Right Now'.

'I used to date SZA back in '08, if you cool with it, baby, she can still play', he raps in the x-rated track.

But SZA didn't hesitate to correct the details.





“So It was actually 2009 lol,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in October of the same year. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. Lol I think he just innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.”

She added, “it’s all love all peace", before clarifying: “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

However, the singer then appeared on SNL as a musical guest during the same episode where they played a sketch that "offered compensation to Drake's exes", painting him as the ultimate womaniser. While she's not sure producers knew they dated, she made her current feelings about the 38-year-old known at the time.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” she told Audacy, recalling how she wondered whether SNL writers knew she and Drake dated. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”

She added, “I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know.

“When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled."

But by 2023, their relationship seemed to be in a better place, with SZA featuring on 'Slime You Out' and 'Rich Baby Daddy', from Drake's album For All The Dogs.

But by 2024, their now-friendship takes a turn once more, when the Missouri native gets dragged into Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. This is truly a full-circle moment.

“Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down", Drake raps on diss track, 'Push Ups'.

Quickly, SZA responds on her Instagram Story, posting a Real Housewives of Atlanta meme, with NeNe Leakes saying: “Now why am I in this? You see how I get thrown into it? I ain’t even did nothing.”

But it would appear SZA has since let Drake know who's boss, after coming out with Lamar for a performance at the Super Bowl, and the duo will shortly be heading off on tour together.

It's only a matter of time before the next diss track drops...

