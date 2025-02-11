Drake rants about exes at Melbourne gig amid Super Bowl diss

The Super Bowl may be over for another year, but Kendrick Lamar's electrifying performance will live on forever – with some hailing it as the "best halftime show in recent times".

While Lamar highlighted that his performance was "bigger than the music," with a show filled with symbolism and key cultural references, he didn't shy away from reigniting his feud with Drake.

Teasing a performance of his diss song, 'Not Like Us', Lamar quipped: "I want to play their favourite song but you know they like to sue."

In true Lamar-Gemini style, he did it anyway and birthed a meme in the process, smiling directly at the camera as he said Drake's name.

Apple TV

His hotly anticipated performance also featured a surprise appearance from tennis star Serena Williams, who crip-walked on stage during the track. Drake and Williams were rumoured to have had a romantic relationship in the past.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Drake was gearing up for the Melbourne leg of his international Anita Max Wynn tour.

Before Lamar hit the Super Bowl stage on Sunday night (9 February), Drake dedicated a segment of his show to share a brutal rant about his unnamed exes.

"If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f***ing played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money," he told the crowd. "I want you to all to turn up to this song.

"This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f***in' life!

"If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f***in' turn up!"

The rapper then launched into his hit 'You Broke My Heart' from his most recent LP, For All The Dogs.

