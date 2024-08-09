The internet meme factor that is 'dril' has responded after one of his many viral tweets was featured in a press release from the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign mocking Donald Trump.

Late on Thursday, Trump held an unscheduled press conference at his Mar-A-Lago complex in Florida after new polls showed that Harris was starting to pull away from Trump in the race for the White House.

The headline on the press release read: "Donald Trump’s Very Good, Very Normal Press Conference" with a subheading adding "Split Screen: Joy and Freedom vs. Whatever the Hell That Was."

The press release also featured a screengrab of a dril tweet which read: "and another thing: im not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad,” hinting that they believed that Trump was upset and angry about the poll revelations.

The statement added: "Donald Trump took a break from taking a break to put on some pants and host a press conference [with the words struck through] public meltdown.”

However, the biggest talking point was the use of the drill tweet, to which he has responded in a rather scathing fashion. "In case you thought IDF Rape Camps were the worst thing our government is sanctioning," wrote the infamous jokester.

The 'IDF rape camps' that dril refers to is the controversy surrounding Israeli prisons where Palestinian inmates were reportedly subjected to abuse as well as the United States' involvement in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Dril himself has continued to use X/Twitter despite his objection to Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. In a rare interview with the Washington Post in 2022, Dril accused Musk of stealing his content adding: "If any potential Twitter replacers are out there reading this, I’d love for you to give me your money."

