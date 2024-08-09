Trump's own relative calls him an "old racist uncle" after bizarre press conference

Donald Trump held a seemingly pointless press conference on Thursday, where he compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr, which resulted in him being called an 'old racist uncle' by his own niece.

The former president spoke for nearly an hour at this Mar-A-Lago complex in Florida after a shock poll showed that the Democrat ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have started to pull away from the Republican candidate in this year's election race.

Speaking to a select number of journalists, Trump went off on numerous unhinged tangents, including a wild claim that "nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me" before ranting that his crowd on January 6, 2021 was as big as Dr King's famous "I have a dream" speech in 1963.

“If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people," said Trump.

For the record, Trump's crowd on that fateful day was reportedly 53,000 people, while King drew a significantly larger crowd of 250,000 people, so not really the same.

Trump's bizarre press conference saw him scolded by his own niece, Mary who wrote on X/Twitter: "This is someone’s old racist uncle ranting on a street corner in front of a bunch of flags. I should know."

Mary Trump is an open critic of her uncle and went as far as to call him a "f**king traitor" recently after he praised Vladimir Putin following the release of several US prisoners from Russia, a deal in which president Joe Biden was instrumental.

Trump's press conference came just hours after both he and Harris's teams agreed to a televised debate set to be broadcast on September 10.

The former POTUS had previously refused to debate Harris until she was the official Democratic candidate and even spread a conspiracy that Joe Biden would return to the election campaign.

