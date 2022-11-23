In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets.

Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.

Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“He posted the tweet verbatim and cropped my name completely out of it,” Dril told the Washington Post.

The tweet in question was from 2013 and said "if your grave doesn't say 'rest in peace' on it you are automatically drafted into the skeleton war."

Musk posted a screenshot of the tweet, sans Dril's username, and an image of skeletons fighting in August 2020.

“His girlfriend Grimes, she condones this sort of behavior. He’s stealing my posts and not even paying me. He’s threatening to demonetize me when he’s already capitalizing on my content, and I’m not getting a cent," Dril added jokingly.

Last week, Twitter users were marking the end of the social media platform after Musk laid off half of its employees and another tranche resigned.

Even Dril believed the social media platform could cease to exist but he seems ok with it, calling it a "cleansing fire" and an opportunity to start from a "clean slate."

He told Lorenz he considered moving to another platform but due to his anonymity, he's limited in where he can exist.

"If any of the apps were good or were run by people with more than three or four brain cells to rub together, they’d recognize the potential of my posts and offer me five or six hundred dollars to be the ambassador of their new platform, and I’d bring all my followers with me," Dril said.

"If any potential Twitter replacers are out there reading this, I’d love for you to give me your money," he joked.

Despite the bad memory of Musk allegedly stealing his tweet, and the chaos unfolding on Twitter, Dril also remembers the good times. He cites the moment when a person claimed to find shrimp tails in their box of cereal as one of his "fond memories."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

