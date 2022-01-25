Dunkin' employee sparks debate after giving customer $1 for 'MILF Monday'

A Dunkin' worker has gone viral after giving a drive-thru customer a dollar with her drink for a holiday he made up called "MILF Monday."

TikToker Noah Danenhower (@itsnoah.d) filmed himself handing over the drink along with the extra dollar to the middle-aged woman who asked why she was being given the extra cash.

Danenhower informed her that it was part of a holiday called "MILF Monday" (MILF standing for the crude term 'mum I'd like to f***') and asked her if she checked her app about it - which wouldn't have it as he made the holiday up himself as part of the prank.

Appearing confused at what this meant at first, the customer then seems to click on to what Danenhower is inferring and scoffed in response while the TikToker elaborated: "Yeah, so you get a dollar. We’re just like, here at Dunkin’, we’re trying to give back to like our local MILFs and s**t on Mondays now.”

To which the customer replied: "Very funny, cute though," as she laughed at Danenhower pulling her leg.

Though the TikTok decided to keep the skit going, and told her: "No I'm serious."

At this point, the customer answered: "OK, have a good one," before she drove off as Danenhowever responded: "You too mommy."

Since sharing his joke holiday promotion, Danenhower has received 6.1m views, over 840,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people debating if the prank was funny or if it was on the creepy side.

One person wrote: "You either made her day or creeped her out...I can’t tell which one."

"YOU TOO MOMMY LMFAOOO," another person said.

Someone else replied: "I feel sorry for her, she was so creeped out."

"She had to pull into a parking spot after & really Soak in what just happened," a fourth person responded.

Another person added: "You definitely made her day."

One particular comment appears to suggest that the stunt got Danenhower fired from his job as it read: "This is why he was fired."

To which Danenhower himself replied: "Just had an interview today at a new Dunkin."

indy100 has contacted Dunkin' for comment.

