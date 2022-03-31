Dyson is best known for their vacuum, along with the recent TikTok success of its hair styler the Dyson Airwrap, and have now launched its first wearable product in the form of air-purifying headphones with a visor - and the design has certainly raised some eyebrows.

After six years of development, "The Dyson Zone" headphones are noise-cancelling and there's the futuristic inclusion of a removable visor that sits on a person's face to provide purified air to their nose and mouth.

The headphones also include a motor, compressor fan, and as well as air filters in each ear cup and the technology is 97 per cent effective at getting clean air to the lungs, according to the company, as per BBC.

When it comes to battery life, it depends on the mode of the product - with a low-filtration setting the battery life of four hours while in high-filtration the battery lasts for 1.5 hours, according to Pocket-lint and without any filtration, the battery lasts longer, up to 40 hours.

Chief engineer Jake Dyson said: “Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move.

And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps."

Cnet noted the design "looks like something you'd see in a dystopian sci-fi movie," and The Verge said: "While mask-wearing has been normalised considerably over the past two years, we'll have to see whether customers will be willing to embrace this extremely odd-looking product."

Since announcing the product, the unique design has become a meme with people comparing the headphones with the Reverse Bear Trap from Saw (2004), Bane from The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and even the Cybermen from Doctor Who.

























The Dyson Zone headphones are expected to go on sale in the Autumn, while the price of them hasn't been announced yet, The Guardianbelieves the price point will be somewhere around the £500 to £1,000 range.



