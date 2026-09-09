Nintendo Direct September 2026 LIVE: Everything announced as it happens

A Nintendo Direct is happening on Wednesday (9 September) when loads of news will be shared about new games, and updates for existing titles, on Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch consoles.

A number of new trailers will be shown through the presentation, revealing some of what Nintendo has planned for the rest of this year, into 2027 and perhaps even beyond. A Treehouse stream will follow immediately afterwards of select titles too.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct was held on Tuesday (8 September) which included an Ocarina of Time remake release date, new trailer and an extended look at gameplay.

Follow Indy100's Nintendo Direct September 2026 live blog below for all the latest news, reveals, trailers, release date, gaming news and more as it happens.

Just under an hour to go There's less than an hour to go now until Nintendo Direct September 2026 gets underway. Stay with us for all the latest as it happens.

What fans are expecting from Nintendo Direct Nintendo Direct announced for September 9

by u/Turbostrider27 in nintendo Fans in the Nintendo Subreddit have been commenting on what they want and think we'll see from today's Nintendo Direct. One said: "Don't mind me, putting the clown makeup on for Golden Sun once again." Another commented: "Trying not to overhype myself but I imagine they must be pretty damn confident in whatever they have to show here if they're willing keep Zelda separate to its own Direct. One would hope this is where we hear about 3D Mario or Smash." A third mused: "So what's the big closing game going to be, assuming they show off Ocarina in the Zelda Direct? A full blown Duskbloods trailer with release date? Mother 3? GTA 6?" "I'm hoping they finally announce the next 3D Mario game for 2027 as the closer," a fourth added. "I don't care if it's a year in advance. I have other pipe dreams for what they might announce. But I'll keep my expectations in check." And a fifth said: "New Smash or Animal Crossing would be my two leading candidates."

What was announced during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? If you missed it, here's a quick roundup of what was announced during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direc ton Tuesday (8 September): The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake featured heavily with a release date of 5 November, a new trailer and a first look at gameplay. It can also be accessed in Zelda Notes

A Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2, Pro controller and carry case release on 29 October

The Legend of Zelda movie will be called exactly that, out 30 April 2027

Lots of Zelda merch, including amiibo, LEGO, Hasbro figurines, Panini stickers and more

The Legend of Zelda music concerts touring worldwide

Nintendo Museum Zelda updates

Nintendo Today app will have new Zelda calendar animations

What could be announced during Nintendo Direct September 2026? Starting with first-party titles, rumours have been swirling that there could be a look at a new 3D Mario game. That's according to Malo932 who has an impressive track record of Nintendo announcements this year. Malo932 claimed a new Super Smash Bros game is in development, Mario Kart World DLC is coming which could contain Star Fox and Nintendogs is making a comeback. The leaker also claimed there's a new Star Fox game in development, along with Wario World and new 2D Metroid Prime on its way next year, and these could all be revealed during Nintendo Direct. There might be some Pokemon updates with Pokemon Winds & Waves releasing next year. There has also been speculation about Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald ports releasing in October following the success of Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen releasing earlier this year in February. Nintendo recently held a playtest for The Duskbloods so there might be some news on that. Another prominent leaker, NecroFelipe, has also claimed Luigi's Mansion 4 is in development. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is likely to be shown, along with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Xenoblade Genesis.

Moving on to third-party titles, there could be news of Switch 2 ports of Crimson Desert and Stellar Blade. These ports have already been confirmed to be in the works but there hasn't been any updates since - yet. And Monster Hunter Wilds could be shown on Switch 2 for the first time - this would be a great time to reveal this with new DLC Ascendance already confirmed for 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is all speculation at the time of writing.

What will be announced during Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo has confirmed the showcase "will focus on Nintendo Switch 2 games launching this Winter". However little else has been confirmed about what to expect at present. There will be a Treehouse stream showing off gameplay of select titles immediately afterwards too. We'll be rounding up what could be announced shortly.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo Direct September 2026 can be viewed across Nintendo's official feeds. It can also be viewed directly through the embedded video above.

When is Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo Direct September 2026 starts at 3pm BST (10am ET / 7am PT). Nintendo has said the presentation will last for around 45 minutes.

Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to Indy100's live coverage of Nintendo Direct September 2026! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be building up to the presentation that gets underway later today, covering the event itself, bringing you a roundup of everything that's announced and have all the biggest reaction to the announcements too. You're already in the right place to stay up-to-date with everything as it happens so stay with us through the day for all the latest!

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