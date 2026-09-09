PS6 LIVE: Former PlayStation boss warns of home and handheld consoles 'tradeoff'

A former PlayStation boss has warned of a "tradeoff" that might happen if rumours about the PS6 having an accompanying handheld device turn out to be true.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PS6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours have suggested the PS6's upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog has all the latest PlayStation 6 news, including release date rumours, price predictions, hardware developments, specs, handheld console speculation, Sony announcements and key details about the next-generation console as they happen.

Former PlayStation boss warns of PS6 home and handheld consoles 'tradeoff' Shawn Layden, former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, has warned there could end up being a "tradeoff' if rumours about the PS6 console having an accompanying handheld device turn out to be true. Speaking with Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, he said: "The company really struggles to sell two different pieces of hardware at the same time. "'What about PlayStation Portable? That was a real success.' Yes and while we were doing that, I was struggling selling PS3. "It's not just development resources, it's also marketing resources. You almost have to set up two different companies to do it, where neither one is worried about what the other one is doing, they're just trying to be successful in their own right. "When you have one company managing both, inevitably there's stealing from Peter to pay Paul for something else, and 'well, we'll move that marketing program over to this other game which is going to be more successful than that game was'. "All the tradeoffs just sort of... You lose your focus on what you're really trying to get done here."

Huge PS5 update details 'revealed' There are claims Sony will soon roll out PS5 system update 14.0 which will include some huge changes for PS5 and PS5 Pro console players. According to TCMFGamesOFFICIAL, the update has been in beta testing for a couple of weeks and the biggest change for PS5 Pro players is that PSSR 2.0, Sony's AI upscaling technology, will be automatically enabled. Other tweaks include the console no longer being able to enter Rest Mode if Bluetooth is switched off, while HDMI Link will also be disabled. There will undoubtedly be performance and stability improvements too. The update is expected to roll out publicly later this month but this has not been officially confirmed.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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