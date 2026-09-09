Trump addressed record-high gas prices in the most predictable way

People have been left unsurprised by the way Donald Trump addressed record-high oil prices in the US.

US president Trump’s rampant Truth Social sprees in recent days have covered a range of topics: him dominating Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney, proposing controversial Space Force uniforms and declaring the Moon as US territory .

Notably, one thing missing from the unhinged posts is perhaps the thing most pertinent that is facing everyday Americans: gas prices. Thanks to Trump’s now seven-month long Iran war, gas prices reached a record-high over Labor Day weekend.

When Trump finally did address it, he did so in typical fashion by making bold claims about all the apparent positives the future will bring.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran. Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon. It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA! President DJT.”

Many also pointed to Trump’s repeated insistence that the US has already won the Iran war.

Even former Trump ally and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called him out for it, writing: “Wait, I thought we won the war like 50 times already!!!

“Diesel is nearly $6 per gallon, will soon go past $8 per gallon in California, and gas is the highest it’s ever been in history for Labor Day weekend.

“It’s so much winning we can hardly take it.”

Another asked: “What does he mean by ‘when we WIN the war with Iran’??? I thought he already won the war 45 times.”

One person wrote: “Trump just announced that gas will drop to $2 a gallon when the War, which he said isn’t a war, is won, even though we already ‘won’ the war 6 times.

“How the hell do people still believe this crook?”

“$2 gas after we win the war. I thought we already won 69 times,” another suggested.

Someone else wrote: “Trump acknowledges 1) oil prices are high, 2) it's because of the war with Iran, 3) the war has not ended, 4) the US has not won, yet.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.