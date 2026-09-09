GTA 6 LIVE: New PS5 limited edition controller images 'leaked'

It seems new images of the GTA 6 limited edition PS5 DualSense wireless controller have been leaked online.

GTA 6 is releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. There are two versions available for pre-order, which are Standard and Ultimate, and those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar Games recently shared a 27-minute extended look at the most anticipated game of all time along with a number of new screenshots too, sending hype into overdrive.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

New images of GTA 6 limited edition PS5 controllers 'leaked' New images of the GTA 6 limited edition DualSense wireless controller appear to have been leaked online by Amazon France. It's claimed on social media Amazon France posted a listing for the controller, revealing new images of the controller itself and of the box before the listing was taken down. The new images showed the Grand Theft Auto logo is engraved on the back of the controller. It also seems to reveal the controllers will be available on Amazon as well as through PlayStation. These details have not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

GTA 6 release date official 'definite' update from Rockstar boss Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, has said for "definite" about GTA 6's release date. In a machine translated interview with Famitsu, when asked if GTA 6 will "really be released in November", Nelson said: "It will definitely be released."

GTA 6 PS5 billboards spotted in Japan Billboards advertising PS5 containing GTA 6 footage appear to have been spotted in Japan. Breakify captured a billboard promoting PS5 with info about GTA 6 pre-orders included in Tokyo.

Lucia actor's birthday See on Instagram Manni Perez, who is playing Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, posted on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. She turns 34-years-old today (Tuesday 8 September). It was heavily rumored for a long time Perez was playing Lucia in the game and following GTA 6: An Extended Look premiering at the end of August, she confirmed she is indeed playing Lucia.

GTA 6 worldwide release times revealed Official PlayStation Store listings appear to have revealed the exact time GTA 6 will be available in each region. GTAVice.net spotted the most anticipated game of all time will have a staggered midnight launch in each time zone and not a universal one. That means wherever you are in the world, GTA 6 will be available to play on 19 November at 12.00am in your local timezone. However that also means those in New Zealand get to play the game 19 hours ahead of those in Mexico and other Central American countries. For example, using UTC, the game releases at 12.00am in the UK but 5am UTC in the ET timezone and 8am UTC in the PT timezone.

Rockstar devs expected GTA Online to fail A former Rockstar Games developer revealed he and a number of others who worked on GTA Online thought it would fail as "it was an afterthought". Matt Freedman, who led technical cinematic work and mission design on GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3, told Eldorado: "When we were working on GTA Online, it was an afterthought. And we were all positive it was going to fail." Speaking about a potential online mode for GTA 6, he added: "I'm really interested to see what they do with GTA 6 Online. "The thing that's going to be interesting is GTA 6 Online would have started development when games as a service were huge and it would have finished development as games as a service are crashing. "So, the thing is a lot of smart people are working at Rockstar and I've got a feeling they probably saw the crash coming because the writing has been on the wall for a long time."

Conflicting claims about GTA 6 respawns There are conflicting claims about GTA 6 respawns doing the rounds on social media. In previous Grand Theft Auto games, if players get 'wasted', they respawn from a hospital and lose some money due to hospital fees. Creator MikeShowSha claims GTA 6 will work in the same way as previous titles in that regard - however according to Kinda Funny Games, players will now spawn much closer to where they were wasted, allowing them to jump straight back into the action much more quickly. It's not officially known how GTA 6 respawns will work at the time of writing.

Latest GTA 6 marketing plans revealed - and they're huge The latest GTA 6 marketing plans have reportedly been revealed and if they happen, they will be absolutely huge. Francisco Alvarado, a freelance journalist who writes for The Miamian, reports Miami officials are keen for rules to be relaxed to allow temporary GTA 6 banners, building wraps and promotional displays to be put up in the city. Six banners are proposed at a cost of $202,000 each, resulting in a total cost of more than $1.2m. That money is understood to be earmarked for a heritage trail. The signs would be permitted from 15 October to 31 December, Alvarado reports, with a draft of the legislation saying these signs would be approved by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. However downtown Miami homeowner associations would have to agree to the deal before it gets the green light.

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