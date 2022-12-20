A woman has halved her energy bill by implementing a series of clever hacks, including cooking on a camper stove.

When Kerry Collinson, 51, witnessed her gas and electric bills soar, she decided to venture outside the box to ruthlessly cut down.

Since switching her habits, Kerry only pays £10 a month after the £60 government grant.

The commercial cleaner from Crewkerne in Somerset has not turned on her central heating since February and says she only spends £1.20 a week cooking after swapping out her induction hob for a camping stove.

Despite the cutbacks, Kerry says her "quality of life is just as good", but she's "saving a fortune".

She said: "I don't want to cut back on the nice things I've worked hard for my whole life so greedy energy firms can put it in their pockets.

"I'm very happy, I've still got what I need, and I haven't had to give up the things I love to do, like going out for dinner or Netflix.

"I've more than halved my energy bill, even before the price rise. We never put the central heating on, we got a log burner instead, and we use electric blankets when we're cold.

"We never turn on the oven, and we stopped using the induction hob because I could see the smart metre literally spin every time I used it.

"So now I have two camping stoves and use an air fryer or a microwave for cooking - it costs me £1.20 for the whole week, whereas before, it would cost 70p per meal."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





SWNS

Solar lights are also something Kerry has used to help her cut costs.

She never turns her lights on in the evening, relying on solar lights that charge through the day, her log burner, and some chargeable tea lights from Amazon.

She has also stopped using the tumble drier, which she says is an "inconvenience" but not essential.

Interestingly, she even has a window vacuum cleaner that removes moisture to ensure the house doesn't get damp.

Her most important tip was to be "aware" of turning things off when they're not needed.

Instead of charging her phone and electrics from the mains, she has a transportable solar panel that can charge essentials during the day.

She said: "We started buying solar stuff in the summer because, with the war, we had a feeling that we should be prepared.

"So we bought lights, lanterns and a fold-up solar panel that charges our devices for free.

"We don't use the oven anymore, and generally, day to day, we make sure all our lights are off and make sure everything's unplugged when we don't need it."

SWNS

At its highest, Kerry's bill for her three-bedroom bungalow was £230, whereas she says it's now only £95.

She said getting a log burner was 'the best thing she's ever done', and many others are turning to that solution.

She's decided she'll turn on the oven for Christmas Day, using it for cooking her Turkey, potatoes, and other cuts of meat for the coming days.

Everything else will be cooked on the campfire stoves and in her air fryer.

She said: "A few people I know have said they don't know whether they could do this but that I have a few good ideas.

"It's mostly about being more aware, turning things off when you're not in the room and being more frugal.

"In the past I'd pay my bills and just think it's a thing I have to do as an adult, but now it just rubs me the wrong way.

"Why should so many people have to cut back on other things to put money into the pocket of someone who doesn't deserve it.

"I'm not a political person at all, but I don't want to give my money to people like that - I'd rather spend it on other things I love."

Credit: Athena Stavrou, SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.