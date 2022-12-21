Elon Musk announces he will quit as Twitter CEO – all the best reactions and memes

So, it looks like Elon Musk is staying true to his word and stepping down from Twitter in the near future.
It comes after millions of Twitter users asked him to quit in a poll the billionaire himself posted and promised to stick to. The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.
Now, Musk said on Tuesday (December 21) that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
He previously said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted over the weekend.
\u201cI will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
Tom Anderson, co-founder of the social networking website Myspace, was one of the people to reply, racking up more tham 40,000 likes by appearing to court the job (jokingly or otherwise) by posting a picture of himself.
George Takai also posted a picture of Anderson, writing: “Tom for CEO!”
Other reactions came in thick and fast.
\u201c@elonmusk @TheBabylonBee BREAKING: Elon Musk just revealed the new CEO of Twitter\u201d— The Babylon Bee (@The Babylon Bee) 1671491465
\u201cElon Musk has been CEO of Twitter for 54 days. That\u2019s 1.23 Liz Trusses or, if you prefer imperial units, 5.4 Scaramuccis.\u201d— \ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f Andrew James Carter (@\ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f Andrew James Carter) 1671482314
\u201c@elonmusk Send 5 golden tickets to people who purchase twitters blue. Give them a once in a lifetime tour of the Twitter headquarters then select the most worthy as the new CEO.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
\u201c@elonmusk I\u2019m foolish enough to take the job, but only if I can fire you from the software & servers team.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671405633
\u201cBREAKING: Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO\u201d— Douglas A. Boneparth (@Douglas A. Boneparth) 1671459317
\u201cMusk \u2018resigning\u2019 as CEO but remaining as owner\u201d— Sorcha N\u00ed Nia (@Sorcha N\u00ed Nia) 1671483743
\u201celon musk waking up in a cold sweat after a nightmare about AOC buying twitter out from under him & immediately banning ricky gervais\u201d— \u2318 left at london \u2318 (@\u2318 left at london \u2318) 1671598706
\u201cThe right wing is so deranged, they think that Elon Musk's own poll failed because "it was rigged." \n\nOn his own platform.\nWith his millions of Musk bots.\n\nYou can't make this shit up. \ud83e\udd2a\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1671551030
Donald Trump also reacted to the news, claiming that the Twitter CEO actually wants to quit the social media platform.
“I think he wants to step down, I think that’s a good way of stepping down, you know just lose in a poll and say ‘I’m out of here’,” Trump told Chanel Rion of far-right cable network One America News.
The former President also called Musk a “hero” for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.