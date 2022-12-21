Elon Musk announces he will quit as Twitter CEO – all the best reactions and memes

So, it looks like Elon Musk is staying true to his word and stepping down from Twitter in the near future.

It comes after millions of Twitter users asked him to quit in a poll the billionaire himself posted and promised to stick to. The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.

Now, Musk said on Tuesday (December 21) that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

He previously said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted over the weekend.

Tom Anderson, co-founder of the social networking website Myspace, was one of the people to reply, racking up more tham 40,000 likes by appearing to court the job (jokingly or otherwise) by posting a picture of himself.

George Takai also posted a picture of Anderson, writing: “Tom for CEO!”

Other reactions came in thick and fast.

Donald Trump also reacted to the news, claiming that the Twitter CEO actually wants to quit the social media platform.

“I think he wants to step down, I think that’s a good way of stepping down, you know just lose in a poll and say ‘I’m out of here’,” Trump told Chanel Rion of far-right cable network One America News.

The former President also called Musk a “hero” for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden.

