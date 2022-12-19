Elon Musk has certainly been having fun with Twitter's poll feature since his $44bn (£36bn) takeover in October.

Last month, he asked users whether he should reinstate Donald Trump's Twitter account – which resulted in the former president's account making a return. And now in a recent post, the Twitter CEO, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, asked social media users to determine his future at the company.

He tweeted: "Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results."

At the time of writing, the poll had racked up over 15.5 million responses, with 57 per cent voting "yes." Shortly after, he followed up with a separate tweet, reading: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it".

He added later: "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

It comes after the billionaire was mocked online for doxxing himself, by posting a photo at the World Cup final in Qatar.

Musk, who recently banned several prominent journalists from Twitter, said: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else." The comments were in reference to the suspension of @elonjet, an account that tracked his private jet using data available to the public.



Given that Musk suggested he didn't want people knowing his location, it was inevitable that Twitter would have something to say.

Musk tweeted a video of the closing ceremony just before kick-off adding: "At World Cup right now."

And yes everyone, more or less, said the same thing...

One joked: "He's just doxxed his exact location in real time, where’s his suspension?"

Another reiterated: "It appears @elonmusk has posted real time coordinates of the individual’s shown in this video. I believe this is now against the Twitter terms of service."

