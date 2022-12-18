In a turn of events that no one saw coming, Elon Musk one of the world's richest men and owner of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX has turned up at the World Cup final in Qatar and told everyone exactly there he is.
In case you're not up to speed, there has been a lot of discussion on Twitter in the past few days about Elon Musk suspending accounts belonging to journalists who he claimed were doxxing him and sharing his real-time location.
The row erupted around an account called @ElonJet which tracked the movements of Musk's private jet which the billionaire wasn't too happy about and subsequently suspended any high-profile accounts that were sharing links from Elon Jet including the Twitter account of Twitter rival Mastodon.
Given that Musk apparently doesn't like people knowing where he is it was inevitable that people would call him for attending the final between France and Argentina in Doha.
The South African tweeted a video of the closing ceremony just before kick-off adding: "At World Cup right now."
And yes everyone, more or less, said the same thing...
\u201cupset about her tracking but posted his own location lol\u201d— bizcochito (@bizcochito) 1671376177
\u201cis it real-time doxxing if you do it to yourself\u201d— Mike Murphy (@Mike Murphy) 1671376064
\u201cOmg Elon is doxxing himself!!\u201d— Dr. Spoons \ud83c\udf3b (@Dr. Spoons \ud83c\udf3b) 1671375882
\u201cIt appears @elonmusk has posted real time coordinates of the individual\u2019s shown in this video. I believe this is now against the Twitter terms of service.\u201d— Jordan \u00b9\u2070\u00b3 (@Jordan \u00b9\u2070\u00b3) 1671375855
\u201cCan\u2019t believe Elon just doxxed his own real time location. Now he\u2019s going to have to ban his own account lmao\u201d— Keelan (@Keelan) 1671375846
Of course, he won't suspend his own account but we can only hope that he enjoys the game which at the time of writing is current 1-0 to Argentina thanks to Lionel Messi penalty.
