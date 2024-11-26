Elon Musk just claimed he's a '5,000-year-old vampire alien'

Elon Musk is known for many things - but did you know he’s also a ‘5,000-year-old vampire alien’?

The billionaire businessman is known for his key roles in the car company Tesla, the space company SpaceX and for buying Twitter and rebranding it into X. All of his ventures have helped him secure the top spot on Forbes’ coveted Billionaire’s list .

And now the entrepreneur has added something peculiar to his list of credentials to the amusement (and bewilderment) of his followers. Speaking on X, the 53-year-old joked about travelling through time and assuming other people’s identities over the centuries.

It all started when a Musk fan posted an edited image of the Tesla CEO dressed in a cloak with the caption: "What if Elon Musk is actually a time-travelling vampire alien who’s building Starship to return to his home planet?”

Musk saw the post and replied in jest: “I mean… yeah ofc.”

The same fan shared a screenshot of Musk’s X account, highlighting that it says the profile has been verified since 3,000 BCE.

Musk replied once again and added fuel to the fire as a joke: “See, this proves that I’m a time-travelling vampire alien!"

He added: “Even though I’m 5,000 years old, I think I look much younger.”





Some followers even asked Musk, who is a big fan of memes, to share some of the most popular and funny examples from 5,000 years ago. He uploaded one about pyramids in Egypt.

Although Musk still has yet to master time travel, the businessman recently made bold claims that a 30-minute flight between the UK and US would be possible under Donald Trump’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

He also suggested his SpaceX Starship can get passengers anywhere in the world in under an hour.

It comes after president elect Trump announced that the tech mogul will co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which makes sense, given the pair's inseparable relationship recently.



In a statement, Trump said Musk and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy "will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies".

In the meantime, Musk is also planning to land humans on Mars in 2026. He also said that he believes more than a million people could live on the Red Planet within the next 30 years.

However a scientist spoke out against the billionaire’s space ambitions by warning that it could ‘ruin the planet’ .

