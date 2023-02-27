The 31 worst memes that Elon Musk has ever shared

At this point, we’re pretty sure Elon Musk only bought Twitter so he had more freedom to post awful memes.
The richest man on the planet has two passions in life, it seems – making money, and spamming our feeds with the kind of memes that would have looked a bit old hat in 2008.
He’s been in particularly poor form recently, churning out memes on a rapid basis over the last few days.
They all deserve a place in Musk’s bad meme hall of fame – and that’s really saying something.
These are the worst ones from his timeline over recent years, compiled for your viewing (dis)pleasure.
‘Brainwashed’
Bit of an own-goal this one – notice the Twitter logo on the “brainwashed” person’s right leg?
Cocaine bear
Einstein
Squidward on the toilet
The IRA
\u201cInflation Reduction Act (IRA) vs Irish Republican Army (IRA)\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1677353734
Whatever the heck this is
Click bait
The illuminati
Who let the dogs out?
Meta meme
Zombie defence
\u201cSurround your house with treadmills set to jogging speed to stop walking dead ur welcome\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1676755167
Stonehenge
Rat meme
Languages
Dystopia
Twitter files
Comparing himself to Batman?
Lockdown
Twitter verification
Super Mario as Julius Caesar
Dinosaur hair wash
Random butter tweet
\u201cSalted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1663141084
The Rock
Bad cat
Sex tape
Singing Spongebob
Nasa kitchen
Chuck Norris chess
Rickrolling
Bill Gates and a pregnant man
Crocs
