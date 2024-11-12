Elon Musk branded 'First Lady Elonia' for inseparable relationship with Donald Trump

Elon Musk has seemingly become an honourary Trump after being spotted in a family photo with Donald Trump and his immediate family. Musk's passion for Trump has landed him a new nickname of 'America's First Lady' – or rather, 'Lady Elonia'.

Political commentator Ana Navarro called the relationship "weird," adding that Musk seems to "be everywhere at all times".

"He’s like, secretary of everything, and at the same time, he’s like First Lady," she continued, before referencing the bizarre family photo of "entire family except Melania, but Elon Musk was there".

The Tesla founder constantly showed his support for Trump throughout the US presidential campaign, even going as far as offering $1 million to voters in swing states. The winners were reportedly selected at random from a group of people who signed a pro-US Constitution petition by Musk’s campaign group America PAC.

On Monday's (11 November) Jimmy Kimmel Live, the American host quipped: "Look out, Melania, Trump’s got a new squeeze named Elonia Musk."

X





During a CNN broadcast, tech journalist Kara Swisher claimed that Trump insiders were confused by Musk's influence.

"He definitely inserts himself all the time; that’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn’t leave," she said.

"I’ve heard from Trump people calling me saying 'oh wow, this is odd.' And I’m like yeah it is, you’ll see much more of it."

Swisher went on to suggest that Musk is not going anywhere "until Trump throws him out".

She believes there's a chance of him doing so "because they’re both really strong personalities who like to be at the centre of attention."

It didn't take long for the new name to stick on his very own social platform X:













Sources told CNN host Kaitlan Collins that Musk has been constantly at Trump's side at Mar-a-Lago since the election, enjoying days out on the golf course and dining.

"Musk has been in the room when world leaders called Trump, and tonight we've learned he's also weighing in on staffing decisions – making clear his preference for certain roles, even," Collins said on Sunday night.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.