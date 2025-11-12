Adults branded 'embarrassing' for fighting over Starbucks' 'Bearista' cups

Fully grown adults are losing it over Starbucks' latest launch, a bear-shaped cup called the 'Bearista'.

The cup dropped on 6 November across the U.S. at $29.95 and almost instantly sold out, with reports of people queuing outside for hours just to get their hands on it.

Fans even documented their hunt on TikTok, with some claiming stores had stocked only one or two Bearistas.

Cheeky resales quickly popped up on eBay and other marketplace platforms, with prices soaring into the hundreds.

That said, some shoppers are going a bit too far.

Clips of so-called 'Bearista brawls' have surfaced on social media, showing grown adults fighting or arguing over a cup – leaving many viewers with one simple word: "Embarrassing."

Another wrote: "This Starbucks bear cup thing is revealing to me bc I see both sides. Companies take junk and make you want it so badly that you’re willing to wake up extra early and fight people, for a piece of plastic. But at the same time, people have very little joy in this world."

One social media post highlighted the emergence of resellers, with one Bearista listed for a staggering $325.

In a statement to People, Starbucks said: "The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast. We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

