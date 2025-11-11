The latest Christmas merchandise from Starbucks has been popular - so popular in fact, that customers have been queuing outside stores in the early hours of the morning to get their hands on it.

What people are particularly dying to buy is the Bearista Cold Cup, which is a clear cup in the shape of a teddy bear, with a straw and green beanie hat in the coffee shop's colours, and it was released on November 6.

Clearly, it is in high demand as posts on social media show people getting to Starbucks chains in the early hours of the morning before opening to try and buy one, with many left disappointed that the bear is sold out.

In a number of videos, some customers claim there were just one or two Bearistas stocked in the store.

"First in line @starbucks for the Teddy Bear," TikToker @a.kay.a_kaykay posted as she panned to the dark and empty parking lot and she even brought some chairs with her to sit outside the store.

"This is outrageously stupid lol," one person wrote in the comments, while another person added, "All this over a cup….????"

In another video from @jerjericciardi2, people can be seen inside a Starbucks store fighting over the cups, as the TikToker wrote, "People are insane!"





In a third video posted by @nick.resale, a Starbucks employee could be heard telling the queue to "please be respectful" and that it was on a first-come, first-served basis.

The TikToker managed to buy a bear cup but showed the chaos that unfolded in store, with one people saying they would pay double to anyone who has the cup, while others could be seen carrying a handful of cups, including from Starbucks' Hello Kitty collection.









Meanwhile, due to the high demand, the $30 Bearista Cold Cup is already appearing on resale websites such as eBay for over $250.

What has Starbucks said?

The coffee chain has since spoken out about the coffee cup frenzy. In a statement to PEOPLE, they said: "The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

They also hinted that there is “more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season” but didn't give any further details on this.

