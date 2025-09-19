Starbucks responds to controversy over Charlie Kirk name request on cup

Starbucks has issued a response after a TikTok showing a barista refusing to write Charlie Kirk’s name on a cup went viral.

Since Kirk's death last week, his supporters have been finding ways to honour his memory. In one viral clip, a customer turned to Starbucks to order Kirk’s favourite drink, a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys.

When asked for a name, the customer replied: "The name is Charlie Kirk."

The barista responded: "We can’t do political names, but it [the register] didn’t even ask for a name to begin with so it’s going to be $3.75."

After questioning the decision, the woman was told it was considered political and offered the alternative of simply writing "Charlie".

"Forget it. I don’t want it," the customer hit back.

Starbucks has since broken its silence in a statement, reading: "There are no restrictions on customers using Charlie Kirk’s name on their order, and we are following up with our team."

When Starbucks released the statement, former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reshared it in celebration.

"UPDATE: STARBUCKS EMPLOYEES MUST WRITE CHARLIE KIRK’S NAME," he wrote.

It didn't take long for his tweet to be flooded with responses, with one reading: "Republicans' priorities are so f***ing weird."

Another quipped: "The weirdest thing about all this is the fact it's being done by people who are pro-Kirk as a tribute - sounds to me like something you'd do if you were taking the p***."

Meanwhile, a third simply penned: "Hey, cool, but my family can't afford groceries."

