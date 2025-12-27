Emily in Paris season five arrived and was devoured almost as quickly as Christmas itself, with fans of the Netflix series bingeing the latest episodes in a matter of hours.

As the buzz begins to settle, attention has turned to one character in particular, with viewers increasingly calling on the streaming platform to commission a spin-off centred on Sylvie Grateau.

Played by French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie has loudly become the show’s standout figure, drawing attention season after season. Many fans now describe her as their new muse for 2026, drawn to her confidence, authority and unapologetic approach to both work and life.

As the formidable force behind Agence Grateau, Sylvie is a seasoned operator in Paris’s marketing world. She is also a shareholder in Laurent Grateau, and formerly served as CMO of Savoir. Her personal life is equally self-directed, navigating marriage to Laurent Grateau alongside a string of lovers.

Online, viewers have become increasingly vocal in their admiration, with many admitting to being obsessed with Sylvie’s world and calling on Netflix to explore it further.

Fans are urging the streamer to delve into her life before founding her businesses, as well as her present-day Parisian reality, arguing that Sylvie’s story deserves a spotlight of its own.

Podcast host Tommy Di Dario (@tommydidario) sat down with the actress, pointing to a "spinoff the internet really wants" that would bring together Sylvie and Sex and the City’s Samantha Jones.

"Oh my god, that would be great," Leroy-Beaulieu replied, before praising Kim Cattrall’s iconic portrayal of the SATC character. She jokingly added: "It would be interesting, I’ll talk to Darren".

@tommydidario Samantha Jones from Sex and the City and Sylvie from Emily in Paris in a spin-off series is what dreams are made of. And Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is game! Imagine the fashion, fights, dating drama and fierceness.





Some fans openly pleaded with producers to give the character a series of her own.

Others took to X/Twitter to share just how much they look up to Sylvie.





Another brought attention to Sylvie's iconic walk.

For now, there’s no news of a Sylvie spin-off, but Leroy-Beaulieu has hinted that if there’s a season six of Emily in Paris, she would like creator Darren Star to put her character “through terrible adventures” with “a lot of problems”.

Indy100 reached out to Netflix for comment

