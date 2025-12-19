Emily in Paris’ costume designer pulled insane number of outfits for season 5

Emily in Paris season 5 has landed on Netflix, and while we're poised for a fresh batch of episodes detailing the highs and lows of the marketer's love life, there's one reason everyone's really here: the fashion.

The hit show starring Lily Collins has become synonymous with bold style, and to mark season 5, Fendi has even released a dedicated Emily in Paris capsule collection with nods to the character's artsy looks.

It's thought that Emily's wardrobe alone is worth over $37,000 just in season 5, and it would turn out that the outfits that didn't make the cut bring the total to a heck of a lot more.

Marylin Fitoussi is the expert behind the show's costumes and has always vowed that her "rule" for ensuring the cast are dressed to the nines is by breaking every single other rule in the book.

As the show's gained popularity, picking looks that are going to remain memorable to fans undoubtedly piles on the pressure, and Fitoussi has made it clear she's cutting no corners to getting it just right.

So much so, in fact, that for season 5 alone, she pulled 27,000 looks together, with only a minute handful making it on-screen.

"We collaborated with 450 brands, from very high-end to young designers. I’m super blessed to have a cast that’s very supportive of my mission in life. So, they agree to wear high-end brands, thrift shops, and young designers", she told Bustle in a new interview.

She went on to admit that many of the costumes are loaned, and where she can, she'll pick up stuff from charity shops to pair with the more pricey items, which this season included a $2,000 Dolce & Gabbana floral co-ord, and a $7,775 Fendi Peekaboo bag.

“Many people say to me, ‘Emily cannot afford what she has in her closet.’ And I say, ‘Of course not, nobody can!’ But do you want to see her in a hoodie and jeans? Nobody wants to see that", Fitoussi told Forbes previously.

It took watching 450 lookbooks to find the perfect combination, and the designer says she'll often save pieces from previous seasons that didn't get used until she finds the perfect occasion for it on the show.

The other seasons weren't too far behind this one, either, as season 4 took 25,000 costumes to bring to life.

Just when we thought we couldn't love Emily's style more.

