Emily in Paris fans are ‘skipping’ past one 'cringe' scene in season 5

Emily in Paris is back for season 5, and while a friend-meets-ex-situationship and awkward Fendi blunder have fans convinced it's the best yet, there's one rather harmless scene that has viewers skipping straight past for an unusual reason.

While many of us are no strangers to skipping past a steamy moment in front of family, or looking away as romance plays out on-screen during our heartbreaks, the scene in particular that's left people "cringing" is nothing more than a good old sing-song.

During episode two of season 5, Agence Grateau throw an event for their coffee client, Bavazza, and enlist the help of Emily's (Lily Collins) Paris bestie, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) to provide the entertainment.

We're no strangers to hearing Mindy sing in the show, but this time, it was a little...extra.

Belting out Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso', Mindy turns up to the event on a speedboat in a beaded dress the Grammy winner would approve of, while being glamorously assisted by backup dancers dressed as sailors.

The dazzling performance ends with Mindy sat in a giant martini glass as crowds look on in awe.

While Mindy herself sounds great, fans have collectively taken to social media in full force to share their feelings about the "cheap" production - from the imperfect lip syncing, to the Disney-fication of the show.

"They did her dirty with this production. The dancers should have been at least the level of the tiger backup dancers in Zootopia", one person wrote.

"It's giving Mamma Mia 2 (derogatory)", another added.

Some fans even shared now-viral clips of them skipping past the scene entirely.





@evasmoodboard I’m only on episode 2 of Emily in Paris and have already had enough #fyp #emilyinparis #emilyinparisseason5 #espresso

"The correct way to watch Emily in Paris", one fan shared as they scrolled past.

"She actually sings really well but for the show they prerecord it and add some autotune which takes away from how her voice is", a fan agreed in the comments.

@aayushi.dxb I know I cannot be the only one 🤣 … #emilyinparis #emilyinparis5 #newseason #sabrinacarpenter

"Is it just me or was this really cringe", someone else posted.

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to point out that 'Espresso' was the perfect choice for the event, given that it was all about coffee.

Ashley Park herself has previously spoken about how every time Mindy performs in the show (which spoiler, is a lot), is about "making that moment feel special".

While it didn't prove too popular this time, we can't say we're not excited to see what she'd pull out the bag in the yet-to-be-confirmed season 6.

Emily in Paris season 5 is now streaming on Netflix

