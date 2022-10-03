A woman called out her employer for not accommodating her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

The woman, who goes by @adhdcoachktina on TikTok shared content about the job force and having ADHD.

The video she shared is a stitched video from someone else who asked what people weren't "prepared for in the corporate world?"

The TikToker @adhdcoachktina answered the question and said the following: "to have to explain to HR professionals and higher level managers that just because they did not see any type of struggle coming from me externally, that I still qualified for reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act."

She also elaborated more on this, noting how she had to keep informing her employers about the needed accommodations.

"Just because they did not see an external struggle doesn't mean it wasn't there," she added.

People that saw the video were disappointed and angered by this, with many saying she was "failed."

One person wrote: "As someone in HR with ADHD, I hid for many years, you aren't wrong, and I am so sorry you were failed."

Others shared their struggles and experiences with employers who didn't want to accommodate their requests for disabilities.

"When I disclosed my ADHD and GAD to my employer and asked for accommodations, he told some of my co-workers, and I overheard them talking about it later," another added.

A third wrote: "I had ADA and FMLA, and every day for years I had to explain why I'm away from my desk for "long periods" I have severe Crohn's disease…they knew."

Some people also asked the TikToker what type of accommodations she was seeking from the company, to which she said it would be helpful to have agendas before meetings" and "meeting notes," to name a couple.

When Indy100 asked if other companies were more accommodating to her, she said: "Some teams at some companies were AMAZING. Others have learning to do. We are humans, so improving is always a thing."

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is set in place to prevent discrimination against individuals "with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services."

