Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's Drawing Room at Balmoral Castle in Scotland have hit the web - and everyone wants to hang out in the cosy room.

On Tuesday (6 September), Liz Truss assumed the role of British prime minister and flew over to the royal family's Scottish home to be asked by Her Majesty to form a government.

And as the Queen waited for Truss' arrival, photos can be seen of her in the room, which was fully equipped with plush light green couches and floral couches with lamps to match.

Lovely paintings were nestled on either side of a massive vertical mirror trimmed with gold. A fireplace sits beneath the mirror as well.

People on Twitter seemed eager to take a seat on the sofa and take in the wonderful sights of the decor.

"I have no ambition for high office, but looking at this picture, I would love nothing more than a cup of tea, a chat, and a little sit down on that sofa," wrote William James, Reuters' UK breaking news editor.

"I just love the decor. It seems so comfortable and inviting," added PA News reporter Isobel Frodsham.

A third jokingly wrote: "If the Queen, who now looks like the national grandma, did story time on YouTube, I'd tune in."

Someone else quipped that they would eat some biscuits with the Queen in the room and added: "Perhaps a couple of biscuits if she insists."

Truss is the fourth Conservative prime minister in England within six years.

She replaced Boris Johnson, who was essentially forced out of office after three turbulent years in power.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.



The former foreign secretary is taking on an economy in turmoil, with inflation at double digits, energy costs increasing, and the Bank of England warned of an extensive recession by the end of this year.



