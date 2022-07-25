A former professional footballer who became a porn star has opened up about his new career and has revealed it’s “not as good as people think”.

Damian Oliver, a former player for Crystal Palace, spoke about how he once earned £150 for six hours of work as a porn star and said the public perception of the job is far from reality.

Oliver made the comments while being interviewed on the podcast Anything Goes with James English, where he spoke about his experience and what it’s like.

Speaking about his first time on a set, he said: “That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary - I've got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f**king.”

He continued, explaining: “It was like laminate flooring, and I was butt-naked and sweating, and I was slipping in my own sweat.

“We had to keep cutting, I had her bent over the sofa but I kept slipping all across the floor, they had to keep wiping the floor down, I was just a dripping mess.”

When he made the transition into adult film, it was to earn more money alongside his painter and decorator job, but he soon decided to go in full time after he met his porn star partner Sophie Anderson.

Oliver said: “People used to say to me, 'you're doing it all anyway', because they knew I used to sleep with girls, I was a player, and they said, 'you might as well get paid for it'

“But it wasn't until I had the confidence to actually do it, [that I realised] it was a whole different ball game.”

While he says he would have made “a lot more money” if he’d continued playing football, Oliver hopes to pursue a career with his partner in mainstream acting in the future.

