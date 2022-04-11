As one of the most popular film franchises on the globe, the Shrek series has a devoted following since the first film’s release in 2001. The green ogre has also developed something of a meme status in digital culture.

Given his celebrity, it’s no wonder the Mike Myers character can count some of the biggest stars in the globe amongst his fan club.

And surprisingly, Al Pacino appears to be amongst those ranks.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared a snap featuring the actor on Instagram at the weekend - but keen-eyed followers spotted something they couldn’t unsee.

It appears the Scarface actor has a Shrek phone case, and people couldn’t get over it. Some even found what appears to be the exact case for sale on Amazon for $12.95.

We’ve got a feeling Shrek phone cases are about to become a new trend…



