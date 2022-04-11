As one of the most popular film franchises on the globe, the Shrek series has a devoted following since the first film’s release in 2001. The green ogre has also developed something of a meme status in digital culture.
Given his celebrity, it’s no wonder the Mike Myers character can count some of the biggest stars in the globe amongst his fan club.
And surprisingly, Al Pacino appears to be amongst those ranks.
Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared a snap featuring the actor on Instagram at the weekend - but keen-eyed followers spotted something they couldn’t unsee.
It appears the Scarface actor has a Shrek phone case, and people couldn’t get over it. Some even found what appears to be the exact case for sale on Amazon for $12.95.
Al\u2019s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone casepic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ— Marie Bardi (@Marie Bardi) 1649608477
God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case.pic.twitter.com/rZOltJWveG— sam greisman (@sam greisman) 1649609128
JUST FOUND OUT AL PACINO HAS SHREK PHONE CASE OHMYGOD?!?!?!?pic.twitter.com/jU7jsGvP3M— cocksucker (@cocksucker) 1649613616
al pacino shrek phone case is perhaps the best thing i have seen all dayhttps://twitter.com/mariebardi/status/1513193744752906245\u00a0\u2026— rye \ud83c\udf5e (@rye \ud83c\udf5e) 1649617287
Imagine seeing 81-year-old Al Pacino trending and fearing the absolute worst only to be incredibly relieved to discover he\u2019s only trending because of his love for Shrek.pic.twitter.com/gkiZ3nRuWy— Mike Beauvais (@Mike Beauvais) 1649639986
We’ve got a feeling Shrek phone cases are about to become a new trend…
