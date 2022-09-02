When a family has a baby, it’s unsurprising that parents want to save as many memories and keepsakes of their new arrival.

Typically these come in the form of pictures and videos, but one man has gone one step further and made a 3D print of his two-month-old daughter’s skull.

In a post on Reddit’s r/3Dprinting, a father explained that he had printed a copy of his baby’s skull based on a CT scan.

He wrote explained: “The neurologist suspected her skull had prematurely fused so they performed a CT scan of her skull.

“I didn't own a 3D printer at the time but as soon as I saw the image on a screen in the doctor's office it was my goal to get it printed and voila!”

He shared a picture of the tiny skull holding it with just his fingertips. The baby skull has no teeth but has the typical eye sockets and nose holes.

The post has over 1,500 upvotes and people in the comments expressed how they were both amazed and unnerved by the 3D printout.

One Redditor wrote: “Horrifyingly adorable.”

Another said: “It's cool and unnerving at the same time lol.”

Someone else joked: “Are we printing our spare parts now?”

“Dip in cherry juice, put it in the freezer and leave it there for the next owner of the house to find,” another suggested.

One concerned Redditor wrote: “your 2 month old is very smol”.

But, the father explained that the skull was printed at 25 per cent scale.

