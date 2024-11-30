Flight attendant shares 'life changing' hotel hack

A flight attendant has lifted the lid on a random travel hack she learned from a colleague, and many are praising how smart it is.

In a viral TikTok clip that racked up hundreds of thousands of views, Ally Case shared the hotel tip that "high key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week."

"When [her colleague] gets to her hotel room, she puts her shoes facing the direction of the elevator," Ally explained, as she panned to her shoes behind the door pointing to the right.

She does this as it helps air staff remember the direction the lift is when exiting the room.

"We’re in so many hotel rooms, like, how else can you remember," she added.

The brief clip was soon inundated with hundreds of comments with some hailing the hack "genius".

"Holy smokes, this is smart I always ran the other way lol," one wrote, while another added: "THIS JUST CHANGED MY WHOLE ENTIRE LIFE THANK YOU!! Sincerely- a flight attendant who got lost in her SFO hotel this morning."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "25-year airline pilot here….new life hack unlocked! Thanks!"





@allycase1 High key makes sense for someone who is in a million different hotel rooms per week 🤷‍♀️ #traveltip #travelhack #hoteltip #hotelhack





Elsewhere in the world of travel hacks, one hotel worker revealed why people should never use the free toiletries provided.

The woman unscrewed the lids of the full-sized bottles, demonstrating to TikTokers just how easy it is for guests to add their own substances.

"They can put hair colour, bleach, anything in these. Don't ever use these," she reiterated.

"I always bring my own when travelling," she continued. "If you don't bring your own, always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.