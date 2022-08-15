A Florida carjacker got a nasty shock when a K-9 dog chased him down as he fled a stolen vehicle and bit him on the bum.

The car thief, 29-year-old Matthew Gebert, got a dose of instant karma in the incident which took place on 31 July in Ocala, Florida.

It all unfolded when the stolen car was spotted by police who tried to conduct a traffic stop when Gebert, who was behind the wheel, fled the scene, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

But he didn’t get very far as he was chased down by K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts and his dog partner Jax.

Footage of the incident was captured on the officer's bodyworn camera and showed Gebert being taken down and having his bottom bitten by Jax.

In the clip posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Gebert could be heard shrieking in pain, while the officer explained: “'Show me your hands! The sooner you show me your hands, the sooner I take the dog off. Let me see your right hand!”

Gebert continued to beg the officer to get the dog off him, which he obliged after placing the suspect in handcuffs.

According to the post on Facebook, Gebert was arrested for: “Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting without Violence, Driving without a Valid License, and Violation of Probation.”

Responding to the post on Facebook, one user joked: “Great job. I hope Gerbert felt the full mouth of the law from K9 officer Jax.”

Another said: “Great job, K9 Jax, taking a bite outta crime!!”

