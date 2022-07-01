The January 6 committee featured its most high-profile hearing yet this week, which has made headlines around the world.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed that an “irate” Donald Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he was not being taken to the US Capitol.

Now, footage has been posted online which some commentators are claiming shows the event taking place.

NBC Executive Mike Singleton was one of the people to post footage on social media from a long-range camera, which claims to show the moment in question.

He captioned the video: “January 6: Seated directly behind the front seat in the presidential SUV, watch a very animated Trump lurch forward toward the driver several times, as they prepare to leave the rally.”

Writer Jack Bryan also posted four screen grabs from the footage, while adding the caption: “Trump reaching for steering wheel in four frames.”

He added: “It looks like he might have grabbed the wheel to keep them from leaving which makes more sense than him grabbing it to drive them off the road.”

Bryan also posted a zoomed in section of the clip and wrote: “At the very least Trump is moving his hand over the driver's shoulder. Not sure why else he would be doing that.”

It comes after Ms Hutchinson testified that the former president attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead – and he also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secret Service agent, named Bobby Engel.

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Mr Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

“Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she added.

Indy100 has reached out to Trump’s representatives for comment.

