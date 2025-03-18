Former home of giant pandas to be turned into habitat for sloth bears

The former home of the giant pandas which previously lived at Edinburgh Zoo is being transformed into a habitat for sloth bears.

It will be the first time the zoo welcomes the vulnerable species, which is at risk of extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.

Giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian flew back to China in December 2023 after 12 years in Scotland.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo now plans to turn the pandas’ previous home into a a specially-designed habitat for the bears and has launched a fundraising appeal.

Yang Guang was one of the two giant pandas at Edinburgh Zoo (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “The sloth bears’ forest and grassland homes are vanishing and many fall victim to poachers.

“By welcoming this species, visitors will be able to learn more about these amazing animals and what we can all do to help protect them in the wild.

“Within the new area here at the zoo, there will be plenty of outdoor space for them to roam, a play den providing visitors with amazing views and areas where children of all ages can imagine what it’s like to be a bear.

“Visitors will be able to get up close to this amazing species, who are known for being particularly noisy.

“Their snuffling and snorting sounds can be heard from 100 metres away.”

Sloth bears are native to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal where their numbers are falling.

It is hoped work on the new habitat at the zoo will be completed by summer 2025 and the two male bears will arrive shortly after that.

Sloth bears are generally solitary and mainly eat termites and ants, as well as flowers and fruit.

They also enjoy honey, occasionally climbing a tree to knock a bee honeycomb down, leading to their nickname “honey bears”.

