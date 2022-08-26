It’s one of the biggest British memes of a generation, and now those 'four lads in jeans' are being immortalised with a statue.

If you managed to miss them going viral in 2021, the lads became the talk of the internet after randomly posing for a picture in pre-pandemic 2019.

It started innocuously, with one of the guys posting the picture on Instagram and adding the caption: "Tight trousers chose us.”

Then, it got picked up by meme pages on Facebook, and soon everyone was obsessed with these ‘stereotypical lads’ from Birmingham and Coventry, named Alex, Jamie, Kevin, and Connor.

They’ve become famous online, and now they’re getting an actual statue made in their honour.

The boys are back, unlike you've ever seen them before Twitter

As first reported by I Choose Birmingham, they’re being immortalised with a life-size artwork as part of the Birmingham Weekender Festival which runs from August 27 to August 28.

While the full statue has yet to be erected, a picture of the work in progress was shared on Twitter.

It’s one part of the free festival which takes place across Birmingham city centre and when it’s ready the statue will be unveiled at 1000 Trades Square.

The work itself is being created by Birmingham artist Tat Vision, and we honestly can’t wait to see it in full form.

It’s described as “a tribute to the Four Lads in Jeans inspired by them old Greek statues. These four men are ready for an adventure just like the first bit in Homer's Odyssey, before the adventure. Made lovingly in pure 'bronze' by Tat Vision.”

It just proves that finally, meme culture is getting the validation in the art world that it deserves.

